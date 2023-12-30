Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A game after Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes (19-13-4) go on the road to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog three times this season, and failed to win any of those games.
- Carolina has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog three times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- Carolina has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|118 (8th)
|Goals
|120 (5th)
|114 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|113 (18th)
|26 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|32 (3rd)
|21 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (14th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while finishing 5-2-3 straight up over its last 10 games.
- Carolina has gone over the total in six of its last 10 outings.
- The Hurricanes have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.
- The Hurricanes have scored the fifth-most goals (120 goals, 3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game, 113 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.
- Their +7 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
