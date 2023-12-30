As they gear up to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) on Saturday, December 30 at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (19-13-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joseph Woll G Out Ankle Matt Murray G Out Hip Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Mark Giordano D Out Finger John Klingberg D Out For Season Hip

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes are fifth in the NHL in scoring (120 goals, 3.3 per game).

Carolina allows 3.1 goals per game (113 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.

They have the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +7.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto's 118 total goals (3.6 per game) rank eighth in the league.

It has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at +4.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-115) Hurricanes (-105) 6.5

