The High Point Panthers (10-4) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a nine-game home win streak when they take on the Bellarmine Knights (4-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 144.5.

High Point vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -9.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 12 games this season, High Point and its opponents have combined to total more than 144.5 points.

The average point total in High Point's games this year is 156.7, 12.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Panthers have put together an 11-1-0 record against the spread.

This season, High Point has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and won that game.

High Point has a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

High Point vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 8 66.7% 85 152.3 71.7 143.4 153.8 Bellarmine 4 36.4% 67.3 152.3 71.7 143.4 139.5

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers record 85 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71.7 the Knights give up.

High Point has a 10-1 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when scoring more than 71.7 points.

High Point vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 11-1-0 1-1 5-7-0 Bellarmine 4-7-0 1-3 5-6-0

High Point vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits

High Point Bellarmine 7-0 Home Record 3-2 1-3 Away Record 1-8 4-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 4-0-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 89.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

