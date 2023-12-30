How to Watch High Point vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-10) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (10-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
High Point vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.
- High Point has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Panthers are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 310th.
- The Panthers score 85.0 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71.7 the Knights give up.
- When High Point scores more than 71.7 points, it is 10-3.
High Point Home & Away Comparison
- High Point scores 89.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.2 points per contest.
- At home, the Panthers are ceding 15.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in away games (79.5).
- High Point is averaging 11.3 threes per game with a 41.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 5.3 more threes and 13.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.0 threes per game, 27.6% three-point percentage).
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 74-63
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/22/2023
|Canisius
|W 78-70
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/30/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|1/6/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
