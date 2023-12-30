The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) will try to break a seven-game road losing streak at the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 8.9 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Royals give up to opponents (67.2).

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Gardner-Webb is 1-3.

Queens (NC) is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.

The Royals put up 22.4 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (87.7).

Queens (NC) is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.7 points.

Gardner-Webb is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.

This season the Royals are shooting 39.3% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede.

The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 34.8% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Royals concede.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

15.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)

8.7 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 46.2 FG%

4.1 PTS, 46.2 FG% Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

Gardner-Webb Schedule