How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) aim to break a four-game road losing streak at the VCU Rams (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Gardner-Webb vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.7% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 208th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 7.5 more points per game (73.3) than the Rams give up to opponents (65.8).
- Gardner-Webb is 4-6 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Gardner-Webb scores 83.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.2.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs concede 65.4 points per game at home, and 81.8 on the road.
- Gardner-Webb knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (30.2%).
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 80-59
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 69-66
|McKenzie Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Akron
|L 94-90
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/10/2024
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
