Elon vs. High Point December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The High Point Panthers (4-6) will face the Elon Phoenix (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Elon vs. High Point Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Players to Watch
- Maraja Pass: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Iycez Adams: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Regina Walton: 4.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ava Leroux: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vanessa Taylor: 5.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
High Point Players to Watch
- Nakyah Terrell: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lauren Bevis: 14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bukky Akinsola: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.