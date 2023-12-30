2024 NCAA Bracketology: Elon March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Elon and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Elon ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|198
Elon's best wins
On November 9 against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in the RPI, Elon registered its best win of the season, a 79-76 victory at home. Max Mackinnon led the charge against East Tennessee State, recording 17 points. Second on the team was LA Pratt with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 82-78 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314/RPI) on December 29
- 82-79 at home over Presbyterian (No. 332/RPI) on November 27
- 83-69 over Holy Cross (No. 338/RPI) on November 18
- 86-72 over IUPUI (No. 360/RPI) on November 17
Elon's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, the Phoenix have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Elon faces the 317th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Phoenix's upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Of Elon's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Elon's next game
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. Elon Phoenix
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: FloHoops
