If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Elon and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Elon ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 198

Elon's best wins

On November 9 against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in the RPI, Elon registered its best win of the season, a 79-76 victory at home. Max Mackinnon led the charge against East Tennessee State, recording 17 points. Second on the team was LA Pratt with 14 points.

Next best wins

82-78 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314/RPI) on December 29

82-79 at home over Presbyterian (No. 332/RPI) on November 27

83-69 over Holy Cross (No. 338/RPI) on November 18

86-72 over IUPUI (No. 360/RPI) on November 17

Elon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Phoenix have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Elon faces the 317th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Phoenix's upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Elon's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Elon's next game

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. Elon Phoenix

William & Mary Tribe vs. Elon Phoenix Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV Channel: FloHoops

