The East Carolina Pirates (7-3) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0), who have won 11 straight. It begins at 12:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 92.5 points per game, 39.8 more points than the 52.7 the Pirates give up to opponents.

South Carolina has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.

East Carolina is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 92.5 points.

The Pirates put up 68.1 points per game, 17.1 more points than the 51 the Gamecocks allow.

East Carolina has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 51 points.

South Carolina has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.1 points.

The Pirates are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 10.6% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (29.2%).

The Gamecocks shoot 52.6% from the field, 17.3% higher than the Pirates concede.

East Carolina Leaders

Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 44.2 FG%

12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 44.2 FG% Danae McNeal: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 STL, 42 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

19.5 PTS, 3.9 STL, 42 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Micah Dennis: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%

4.4 PTS, 50 FG% Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%

East Carolina Schedule