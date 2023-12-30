East Carolina vs. South Carolina December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amiya Joyner: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.5 BLK
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK
- Raven Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Chloe Kitts: 10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
