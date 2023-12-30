When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will East Carolina be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 142

East Carolina's best wins

Against the George Mason Patriots, a top 100 team in the RPI, East Carolina captured its best win of the season on December 18, a 65-44 home victory. Amiya Joyner, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 27 points with 16 rebounds and three assists. Danae McNeal also played a part with 18 points, four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 174/RPI) on December 4

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 206/RPI) on November 6

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 9

59-51 at home over Coppin State (No. 268/RPI) on December 2

75-46 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 297/RPI) on December 21

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, East Carolina has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Pirates have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, East Carolina has been handed the 115th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of East Carolina's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. UTSA Roadrunners

East Carolina Pirates vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

