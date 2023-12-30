How to Watch Duke vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (6-8) will visit the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (8-3) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: The CW
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Lipscomb vs Florida State (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Virginia vs Notre Dame (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Pittsburgh vs Syracuse (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Duke is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals sit at 58th.
- The 81.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are only .
- Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 81.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Blue Devils played better in home games last year, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
- Duke made 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.