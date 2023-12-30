The Queens Royals (6-8) will visit the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (8-3) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Duke vs. Queens Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: The CW

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
  • Duke is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals sit at 58th.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are only .
  • Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Blue Devils played better in home games last year, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
  • Duke made 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Charlotte W 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

