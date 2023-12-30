2024 NCAA Bracketology: Duke March Madness Odds | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Duke be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +1300
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Duke ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-1
|21
|19
|114
Duke's best wins
When Duke beat the Baylor Bears, the No. 77 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 78-70 on December 20, it was its best win of the year thus far. Jared McCain put up a team-high 21 points with two rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Baylor.
Next best wins
- 74-65 over Michigan State (No. 90/RPI) on November 14
- 89-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 12
- 80-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 135/RPI) on December 9
- 106-69 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on December 30
- 95-66 at home over La Salle (No. 240/RPI) on November 21
Duke's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- The Blue Devils have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Duke faces the 63rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Blue Devils have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Duke has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Duke's next game
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
