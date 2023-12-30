2024 NCAA Bracketology: Davidson Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect Davidson to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Davidson ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-1
|1-0
|32
|NR
|55
Davidson's best wins
Davidson's signature win of the season came in a 69-62 victory on November 16 over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 19) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Duke was Elle Sutphin, who tallied 19 points with four rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 94/RPI) on November 29
- 83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 21
- 57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on November 11
- 77-40 at home over High Point (No. 220/RPI) on December 8
- 81-53 at home over Dayton (No. 236/RPI) on December 5
Davidson's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- Based on the RPI, Davidson has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have eight wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Davidson has drawn the 291st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Wildcats have 17 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Of Davidson's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Davidson's next game
- Matchup: La Salle Explorers vs. Davidson Wildcats
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
