When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Davidson be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Davidson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 88

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson's best wins

In its best win of the season, Davidson took down the Charlotte 49ers in an 85-81 win on November 29. Bobby Durkin was the top scorer in the signature victory over Charlotte, putting up 16 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

64-61 over Maryland (No. 162/RPI) on November 10

82-73 at home over Wright State (No. 190/RPI) on December 2

79-61 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 203/RPI) on December 9

62-59 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 21

72-69 over Ohio (No. 281/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Davidson faces the 137th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

As far as the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Davidson has 17 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. Dayton Flyers

Davidson Wildcats vs. Dayton Flyers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Davidson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.