Davidson vs. Ohio: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Davidson Wildcats (9-3) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.
Davidson vs. Ohio Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Davidson
|-1.5
|142.5
Davidson Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Davidson and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points.
- Davidson's games this season have had an average of 138.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Wildcats have gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- Davidson sports a 5-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-7-0 mark of Ohio.
Davidson vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Davidson
|3
|33.3%
|72.9
|153.2
|65.3
|135.5
|135.6
|Ohio
|8
|80%
|80.3
|153.2
|70.2
|135.5
|149.9
Additional Davidson Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats average 72.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 70.2 the Bobcats allow.
- Davidson is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Davidson vs. Ohio Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Davidson
|5-4-0
|3-3
|4-5-0
|Ohio
|3-7-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
Davidson vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Davidson
|Ohio
|7-8
|Home Record
|14-1
|6-6
|Away Record
|4-11
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|8-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.5
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.8
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|3-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-4-0
