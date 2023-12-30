Saturday's game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Davidson Wildcats (9-3) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (6-5) at 1:30 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Davidson by a score of 74-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Davidson vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Davidson vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 74, Ohio 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-3.6)

Davidson (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Ohio has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Davidson, who is 5-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bobcats are 5-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-5-0.

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 72.9 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (57th in college basketball). They have a +92 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Davidson wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It collects 34.4 rebounds per game, 269th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.7.

Davidson knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 33.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.6%.

Davidson has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.2 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (288th in college basketball).

