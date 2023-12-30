Saturday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (10-2) versus the Charlotte 49ers (7-5) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 30.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the 49ers suffered an 83-56 loss to Davidson.

Charlotte vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 65, Charlotte 62

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the 49ers took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 69-58 on December 7.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the 49ers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Charlotte has six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 158) on December 7

50-38 over George Washington (No. 203) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 240) on November 29

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 274) on November 14

65-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 322) on December 18

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

16.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 49.5 FG%

11.6 PTS, 49.5 FG% Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

5.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Imani Smith: 4.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

4.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.4 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (79th in college basketball).

At home, the 49ers are putting up 16.5 more points per game (73.0) than they are when playing on the road (56.5).

In 2023-24, Charlotte is surrendering 54.0 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 64.8.

