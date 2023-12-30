How to Watch Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) will host the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) after losing three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
- TV: NEC Front Row
Campbell Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Camels have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have hit.
- In games Campbell shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Fighting Camels are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash sit at 302nd.
- The Fighting Camels put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Red Flash allow (71.0).
- Campbell is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.0 points.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison
- Campbell averages 76.1 points per game at home, compared to 51.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 24.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Fighting Camels are ceding 3.8 fewer points per game (61.5) than when playing on the road (65.3).
- In home games, Campbell is draining 2.1 more treys per game (6.6) than away from home (4.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (22.5%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Pfeiffer
|W 88-59
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|W 97-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Morgan State
|W 83-76
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
