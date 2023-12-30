The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) will host the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) after losing three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania TV: NEC Front Row

Campbell Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Camels have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have hit.

In games Campbell shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Fighting Camels are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Flash sit at 302nd.

The Fighting Camels put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Red Flash allow (71.0).

Campbell is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

Campbell averages 76.1 points per game at home, compared to 51.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 24.8 points per contest.

At home, the Fighting Camels are ceding 3.8 fewer points per game (61.5) than when playing on the road (65.3).

In home games, Campbell is draining 2.1 more treys per game (6.6) than away from home (4.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (22.5%).

