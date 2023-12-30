Saturday's contest that pits the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6) versus the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-8) at DeGol Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Campbell. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 65, Saint Francis (PA) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-1.2)

Campbell (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 129.5

Saint Francis (PA) is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Campbell's 4-5-0 ATS record. The Red Flash have a 2-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fighting Camels have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other CAA Predictions

Campbell Performance Insights

The Fighting Camels have a +61 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game, 315th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.8 per contest to rank 21st in college basketball.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Campbell accumulates rank 330th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 32.8.

Campbell hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball) at a 30.9% rate (284th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make, shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc.

Campbell forces 12.0 turnovers per game (189th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (219th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.