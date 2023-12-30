2024 NCAA Bracketology: Campbell March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect Campbell to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Campbell ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|346
Campbell's best wins
Campbell's signature win this season came on November 22 in a 65-58 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs. With 13 points, Laurynas Vaistaras was the leading scorer versus Citadel. Second on the team was Anthony Dell'Orso, with 10 points.
Next best wins
- 83-76 at home over Morgan State (No. 295/RPI) on December 18
- 59-48 at home over Navy (No. 347/RPI) on November 6
Campbell's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-4
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Camels are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Campbell has been handed the 321st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Fighting Camels' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records north of .500.
- Campbell's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Campbell's next game
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Campbell Fighting Camels
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FloHoops
