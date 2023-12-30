In this season's Music City Bowl, the Auburn Tigers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Maryland Terrapins. Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium

Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Maryland Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-2.5) 49.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-2.5) 49.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends

  • Auburn has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
  • Maryland is 5-6-0 ATS this year.
  • The Terrapins have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Auburn & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Auburn
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
Maryland
To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

