The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers' 70.5 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 56.6 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.
  • Appalachian State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.
  • Louisiana's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns average 11.8 fewer points per game (60.2) than the Mountaineers give up (72).
  • Louisiana has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 72 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are making 38.4% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (43.6%).
  • The Mountaineers' 37.4 shooting percentage from the field is .

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)
  • Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%
  • Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
  • Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Gardner-Webb L 82-78 Paul Porter Arena
12/17/2023 @ Marquette L 99-91 Al McGuire Center
12/21/2023 Mercer W 81-78 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
1/4/2024 Texas State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/6/2024 South Alabama - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

