The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Warhawks allow to opponents.

Appalachian State has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 15th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 87th.

The 79.6 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 6.3 more points than the Warhawks allow (73.3).

Appalachian State is 6-1 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in away games (66.5).

When playing at home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.5 fewer points per game (62.2) than when playing on the road (67.7).

At home, Appalachian State drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than on the road (7.6). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule