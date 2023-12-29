Watauga County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Watauga County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Watauga County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
