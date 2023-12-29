Union County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Union County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Pius X High School at Metrolina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
