The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 40.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, UNC Greensboro has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 184th.
  • The Spartans score an average of 82 points per game, 15 more points than the 67 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67 points, UNC Greensboro is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UNC Greensboro averages 97.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.
  • At home the Spartans are allowing 69.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they are away (73).
  • Beyond the arc, UNC Greensboro sinks fewer treys on the road (9.5 per game) than at home (12.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (48.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Marshall L 72-65 Cam Henderson Center
12/19/2023 @ High Point L 74-63 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/21/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 135-57 Greensboro Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/3/2024 Furman - Greensboro Coliseum
1/6/2024 East Tennessee State - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.