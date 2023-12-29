How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Moody Center. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.
UNC Greensboro vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 40.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, UNC Greensboro has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 184th.
- The Spartans score an average of 82 points per game, 15 more points than the 67 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67 points, UNC Greensboro is 8-1.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UNC Greensboro averages 97.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.
- At home the Spartans are allowing 69.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they are away (73).
- Beyond the arc, UNC Greensboro sinks fewer treys on the road (9.5 per game) than at home (12.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (48.8%) as well.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 72-65
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/19/2023
|@ High Point
|L 74-63
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/21/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 135-57
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|Furman
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
