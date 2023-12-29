The UAB Blazers (7-5) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. UNC Asheville matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline

UNC Asheville vs. UAB Betting Trends

UNC Asheville is 3-8-0 ATS this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UAB has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.

In the Blazers' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

