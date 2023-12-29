Stanly County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Stanly County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.