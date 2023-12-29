Mecklenburg County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mallard Creek High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Start at Lake Norman Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston Christian School at Northside Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Faith Christian Academy at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesville High School at South Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Olin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
