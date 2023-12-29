Hyde County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Hyde County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hyde County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocracoke High School at Patuxent High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lusby, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.