The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will look to break a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center as big, 15.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Hornets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -15.5 231.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 14 games this season that have gone over 231.5 combined points scored.

Charlotte has had an average of 231.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win six times (23.1%) in those contests.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Hornets vs Suns Additional Info

Hornets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 10 33.3% 115 225.3 114.5 235.5 229.0 Hornets 14 48.3% 110.3 225.3 121 235.5 229.1

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over four times.

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (5-9-0) this year.

The Hornets score an average of 110.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 114.5 the Suns give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 7-6 against the spread and 7-6 overall when it scores more than 114.5 points.

Hornets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Hornets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 12-17 0-0 16-13 Suns 12-18 0-0 17-13

Hornets vs. Suns Point Insights

Hornets Suns 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 115 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 7-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 121 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 2-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

