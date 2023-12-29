The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) will try to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Elon Phoenix (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Elon vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Elon Stats Insights

This season, the Phoenix have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.

In games Elon shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Phoenix are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 240th.

The Phoenix record 10.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Beacons give up (70.2).

Elon is 6-3 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Elon has performed better in home games this year, averaging 98.0 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Phoenix are giving up 70.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 84.0.

At home, Elon is making 2.0 more threes per game (8.8) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule