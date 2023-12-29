The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) are 6.5-point underdogs against the East Carolina Pirates (7-5) at Minges Coliseum on Friday, December 29, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 138.5.

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Carolina -6.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, East Carolina and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 total points.

East Carolina has an average total of 143.2 in its contests this year, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pirates are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

East Tennessee State (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 4.5% more often than East Carolina (5-6-0) this year.

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 7 63.6% 74.5 145.6 68.7 136.2 144.1 East Tennessee State 5 50% 71.1 145.6 67.5 136.2 140.1

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

The 74.5 points per game the Pirates record are 7.0 more points than the Buccaneers allow (67.5).

When East Carolina puts up more than 67.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 5-6-0 3-4 5-6-0 East Tennessee State 5-5-0 3-2 5-5-0

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina East Tennessee State 10-6 Home Record 7-9 2-9 Away Record 4-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

