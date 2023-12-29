The East Carolina Pirates (6-5) will play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Brandon Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ezra Ausar: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bobby Pettiford: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jaden Walker: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Quimari Peterson: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jaden Seymour: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ebby Asamoah: 16.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 204th 74.1 Points Scored 71.8 250th 173rd 70.4 Points Allowed 67.3 101st 204th 36.2 Rebounds 39.3 78th 75th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 39th 238th 6.8 3pt Made 8.4 102nd 259th 12.3 Assists 11.6 295th 78th 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 208th

