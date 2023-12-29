How to Watch East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Carolina Pirates (7-5) square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
East Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have knocked down.
- East Carolina is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 59th.
- The Pirates put up 74.5 points per game, seven more points than the 67.5 the Buccaneers allow.
- East Carolina is 6-2 when scoring more than 67.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- East Carolina posted 72.2 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 63 points per contest.
- Defensively the Pirates were better at home last year, allowing 69.6 points per game, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
- East Carolina drained 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Carolina
|L 68-62
|Minges Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Florida
|L 70-65
|RP Funding Center
|12/20/2023
|Delaware State
|W 79-50
|Minges Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/7/2024
|Tulsa
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.