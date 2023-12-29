The East Carolina Pirates (7-5) square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have knocked down.

East Carolina is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Pirates are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 59th.

The Pirates put up 74.5 points per game, seven more points than the 67.5 the Buccaneers allow.

East Carolina is 6-2 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina posted 72.2 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 63 points per contest.

Defensively the Pirates were better at home last year, allowing 69.6 points per game, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.

East Carolina drained 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule