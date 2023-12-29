The Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats meet for the Gator Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

On defense, Clemson has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by surrendering just 19.9 points per game. The offense ranks 57th (29.2 points per game). From an offensive perspective, Kentucky is putting up 28.6 points per game (58th-ranked). It ranks 57th in the FBS defensively (24.8 points allowed per game).

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Clemson vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Clemson Kentucky 405.7 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (102nd) 279.1 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (35th) 180.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 225.4 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (94th) 20 (92nd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (48th) 24 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (65th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 2,580 yards (215.0 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 63% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 194 rushing yards on 110 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Phil Mafah, has carried the ball 168 times for 894 yards (74.5 per game), scoring nine times.

This season, Will Shipley has carried the ball 156 times for 798 yards (66.5 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 235 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown's leads his squad with 517 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 catches (out of 69 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 510 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool has been the target of 64 passes and racked up 41 catches for 407 yards, an average of 33.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 2,440 yards (203.3 ypg) while completing 55.9% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has run for 1,066 yards on 186 carries so far this year while scoring 13 times on the ground. He's also added 29 catches, totaling 317 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Ramon Jefferson has collected 175 yards (on 24 attempts).

Dane Key has hauled in 553 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Tayvion Robinson has recorded 507 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Barion Brown's 40 receptions (on 82 targets) have netted him 439 yards (36.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.