The Gator Bowl will feature a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Clemson vs. Kentucky?

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 27, Kentucky 23

Clemson 27, Kentucky 23 Clemson has gone 6-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Tigers have a 4-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

This season, Kentucky has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Wildcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Clemson has six wins in 11 games versus the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 4.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-6-0 this year.

This year, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Clemson and its opponents have combined to outscore Friday's over/under of 44.5 points seven times this season.

There have been nine Kentucky games that have finished with a combined score over 44.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.8 points per game, 13.3 points more than the over/under of 44.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 52.8 49 Implied Total AVG 31 32.7 29 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 4-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 50.1 48.6 Implied Total AVG 31 32.7 28.6 ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

