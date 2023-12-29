The Stetson Hatters (7-6) host the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) after winning five straight home games. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -3.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games have gone over 136.5 points twice this season (in nine outings).

Charlotte has had an average of 130.2 points in its games this season, 6.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the 49ers have compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Charlotte has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The 49ers are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Charlotte.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 2 22.2% 68.1 146.6 62.1 131.9 132.9 Stetson 6 60% 78.5 146.6 69.8 131.9 142.7

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The 49ers record 68.1 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 69.8 the Hatters give up.

Charlotte is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 5-4-0 4-0 3-6-0 Stetson 6-4-0 5-2 6-4-0

Charlotte vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Stetson 11-4 Home Record 9-3 5-8 Away Record 7-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.