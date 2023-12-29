Cabarrus County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
