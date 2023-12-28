Watauga County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Watauga County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Watauga County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
