In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sanderson High School at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28

4:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham Academy at Wake Forest High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28

5:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at South Granville High School