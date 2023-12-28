Union County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In Union County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roger Bacon at Metrolina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Hiawassee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.