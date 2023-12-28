Thursday's contest features the Norfolk State Spartans (8-4) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-8) clashing at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-51 victory for heavily favored Norfolk State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Seahawks enter this contest following a 70-65 loss to North Carolina Central on Thursday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

UNC Wilmington vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, UNC Wilmington 51

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks took down the No. 295-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Winthrop Eagles, 66-58, on November 29, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Seahawks have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

The Spartans have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Wilmington is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Taylor Henderson: 13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.2 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.2 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Evan Miller: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Kylah Silver: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Britany Range: 3.5 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks are being outscored by 14.3 points per game, with a -143 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.0 points per game (319th in college basketball), and allow 70.3 per outing (289th in college basketball).

The Seahawks are putting up more points at home (59.2 per game) than on the road (52.8).

In 2023-24 UNC Wilmington is conceding 19.4 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than away (80.0).

