Sebastian Aho will be among those in action Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Aho against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Sebastian Aho vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:55 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 12 of 32 games this year Aho has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Aho has a point in 21 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points 10 times.

Aho has an assist in 14 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Aho goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Aho going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Aho Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 109 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 32 Games 3 35 Points 3 14 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

