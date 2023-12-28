Sampson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Sampson County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Topsail High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.