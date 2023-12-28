Rockingham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Rockingham County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bassett High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
