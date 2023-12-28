Pender County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Pender County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pender County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Topsail High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.