Nick Richards and the Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 113-104 loss to the Clippers, Richards had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Now let's dig into Richards' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.8 9.6 Rebounds 9.5 7.1 8.8 Assists -- 0.7 1.1 PRA -- 16.6 19.5 PR -- 15.9 18.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Richards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nick Richards Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Richards has made 3.3 shots per game, which adds up to 6.1% of his team's total makes.

Richards' Hornets average 101.3 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 114.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nick Richards vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 12 5 3 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.