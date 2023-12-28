The Kansas State Wildcats play the NC State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl as just 2.5-point favorites on December 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. The game's over/under is set at 47.5.

Kansas State ranks 58th in total defense this season (370.3 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 446.3 total yards per game. NC State has been excelling on defense, giving up just 323.5 total yards per contest (25th-best). Offensively, it ranks 97th by piling up 346.3 total yards per game.

NC State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas State vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -2.5 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -145 +120

NC State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wolfpack are accumulating 430.3 yards per game (-25-worst in college football) and conceding 298.7 (26th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

On offense in their previous three games, the Wolfpack are averaging 33.3 points, 63rd in college football. Defensively, they are allowing 18.0, which ranks them 48th.

NC State is 25th-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (221.7), and 14th-worst in passing yards allowed (211.7).

The Wolfpack are 44th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (208.7), and 29th in rushing yards allowed (87.0).

The Wolfpack have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, NC State has gone over the total twice.

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State has gone 6-4-1 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Wolfpack have an ATS record of 4-2-1.

NC State has gone over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

NC State has won four of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, NC State has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,619 yards on 146-of-234 passing with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 544 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Kevin Concepcion has 64 receptions for 767 yards (63.9 per game) and 10 touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 38 times for 297 yards.

Keyon Lesane has caught 28 passes and compiled 247 receiving yards (20.6 per game).

Bradley Rozner has racked up 208 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Davin Vann has collected 6.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 5.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

Payton Wilson, NC State's top tackler, has 133 tackles, 14.0 TFL, six sacks, and three interceptions this year.

Devan Boykin has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 51 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

